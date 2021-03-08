Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Tuesday stats tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Tuesday, Aug. 3.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.6 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 52,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.6 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 52,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average of new admissions is 61, and an average of 346 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 365. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 90,126 cases have been reported and at least 901 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 1,425 active cases and 44 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 20,966 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 271 people have died. At least 19,270 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: There are 200 new cases, and 12% of hospital beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 43,755 cases have been reported in the county and at least 495 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

7 a.m. – Austin ISD is hosting a vaccine clinic on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the AISD Performing Arts Center off Barbara Jordan Boulevard in Mueller. The clinic starts at 9 a.m.

The district says masks are required at the clinic, and a parent or guardian must be present in order for a child to receive a vaccine.