Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: City of Austin resuming in-person public comment on Sept. 1

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.9 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 54,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.9 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 54,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The 7-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 78, and an average of 633 people are hospitalized. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 525. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 100,341 cases have been reported and at least 928 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 2,222 active cases, and 49 people are currently hospitalized (38 unvaccinated, 11 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 24,310 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 303 people have died. At least 21,785 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: There are 396 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Twelve percent of hospital beds are available, and 2% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 50,434 cases have been reported and at least 523 people have died.

Central Texas school districts: Austin ISD: As of 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 24, there are a total of 38 new COVID-19 cases (33 students, 5 employees) and a total of 441 new exposures (428 students, 13 employees). Round Rock ISD: As of Aug. 24, there are 68 new positive cases (62 students, 6 employees) and 1,119 new "close contacts" (896 students, 223 employees). There have been 202 total cumulative positive cases (157 students, 45 employees) and 2,191 total cumulative "close contacts" (1,688 students, 503 employees). Leander ISD: For the week of Aug. 23-27, there have been 178 total positive cases. There have been 429 total cumulative positive cases. Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Aug. 23-27, there have been 55 total positive cases. There have been 205 total cumulative positive cases. Hays CISD: For the week of Aug. 23-27, there have been 56 total reported new cases (23 students, 33 staff).

Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year) Cumulative positive student cases: 4,729 Cumulative positive staff cases: 3,373

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.

6:45 a.m. – The City of Austin says that anyone wishing to comment at Austin City Council and board and commission meetings will be required to attend in-person effective Sept. 1. From that date, all council and board and commission meetings will return to pre-pandemic requirements, in accordance with a decision by Gov. Greg Abbott to restore State rules on open meetings.

This means:

The presiding officer of the city council (generally the mayor or mayor pro tem) and chairs of boards and commissions must be physically present at each meeting

Quorum of boards and commissions must be physically present at each meeting

Audio testimony is eliminated. All public comment must be in person

Mayor Steve Adler has stated that council members will still have the option of joining remotely as long as the chair of the meeting is in-person and all aspects of the Texas Open Meetings Act are adhered to. Speakers may use the kiosks in the lobby of Austin City Hall to sign up to speak.

Face coverings will be required for members of the public attending meetings in person, regardless of vaccination status.