Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Tuesday school and cases stat tracker

COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2.9 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 54,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The 7-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 80, and an average of 627 people are hospitalized. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 530. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 99,717 cases have been reported and at least 927 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 2,262 active cases, and 50 people are currently hospitalized (41 unvaccinated, nine fully vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 24,107 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 298 people have died. At least 21,547 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: There are 22 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Eleven percent of hospital beds are available, and 1% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 50,031 cases have been reported and at least 523 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of 5 p.m. on Aug. 23, there are a total of 103 new COVID-19 cases (62 students, 38 employees, three other) and a total of 595 new exposures (580 students, 15 employees, 1 other).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Aug. 23, there are 49 new positive cases (38 students, 11 employees) and 479 new "close contacts" (316 students, 163 employees). There have been 127 total cumulative positive cases (89 students, 38 employees) and 912 total cumulative "close contacts" (640 students 272 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Aug. 23-27, there have been 132 total positive cases. There have been 383 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Aug. 23-27, there have been 4 total positive cases. There have been 154 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: For the week of Aug. 23-27, there have been 56 total reported new cases (23 students, 33 staff).
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 4,729
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 3,373
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Aug. 23, 2021
Updates:
