Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Friday school and cases stat tracker

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.8 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 53,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.8 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 53,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average of new admissions is 77, and an average of 602 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 551. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 98,256 cases have been reported and at least 924 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 2,243 active cases and 57 people are currently hospitalized (45 unvaccinated, 12 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 23,630 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 296 people have died. At least 21,091 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: There are 325 new cases, and 11% of hospital beds are available and 1% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 49,308 cases have been reported in the county and at least 512 people have died.

Central Texas school districts: Austin ISD: As of 5 p.m. on Aug. 19, there are a total of 48 new COVID-19 cases (23 students, 22 employees, three other) and a total of 162 new exposures (156 students and six employees). At its mass testing clinics on Monday, AISD said 188 people were tested with 25 coming back positive. Round Rock ISD: As of Aug. 19, there are zero new positive cases and zero new "close contact" cases. **Data will be updated starting 08/20/2021** Leander ISD: For the week of Aug. 20 (Saturday through Friday), there are 169 new positive cases. Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Aug. 20, there are 107 new positive cases. Hays CISD: Hays CISD's data posts on Monday, Aug. 23.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.

Updates:

7 a.m. – Round Rock ISD is considering making masks a part of the dress code. On Thursday night, board members gathered student and parent input.

This comes after Paris ISD in northeast Texas made masks a dress code requirement earlier this week. RRISD didn't take any further action on the item, but the issue will be revisited sometime in early 2022.