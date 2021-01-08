Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Monday stats tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Monday, Aug. 2.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.6 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 52,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.6 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 52,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average of new admissions is 50, and an average of 289 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 330. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 89,433 cases have been reported and at least 900 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 1,028 active cases and 31 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 20,496 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 269 people have died. At least 19,199 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: There are 263 new cases, and 12% of hospital beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 42,838 cases have been reported in the county and at least 493 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

