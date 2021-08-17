Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Tuesday stats tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Tuesday, Aug. 17.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 17 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.8 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 53,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.8 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 53,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average of new admissions is 76, and an average of 592 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 458. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 96,009 cases have been reported and at least 919 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 2,182 active cases and 67 people are currently hospitalized (58 unvaccinated, nine vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 23,123 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 292 people have died. At least 20,649 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: There are 207 new cases, and 12% of hospital beds are available and 2% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 47,939 cases have been reported in the county and at least 507 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Aug. 16, 2021 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

Updates:

6:15 a.m. – Round Rock ISD has announced that starting on Wednesday, Aug. 18 – the district's first day of school – masks will temporarily be required at all schools and facilities.

The requirement expires on Sept. 17, but the Board of Trustees has a regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 16 and could vote to extend the requirement at that time if conditions warrant.