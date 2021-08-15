Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Monday stats tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Monday, Aug. 16.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 13 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.8 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 53,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.8 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 53,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average of new admissions is 79, and an average of 569 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 385. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 95,054 cases have been reported and at least 912 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 2,219 active cases and 49 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 22,689 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 289 people have died. At least 20,181 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: There are 267 new cases, and 11% of hospital beds are available and 1% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 46,068 cases have been reported in the county and at least 508 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

6 a.m. – Austin ISD says masks will still be required at its schools and facilities regardless of the latest Texas Supreme Court ruling upholding Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order banning mask mandates in public schools. The school year starts for AISD on Tuesday.