Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Friday stats tracker

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 52,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 52,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average of new admissions is 83, and an average of 608 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 358. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 94,400 cases have been reported and at least 912 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 2,129 active cases and 46 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 22,510 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 288 people have died. At least 20,093 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: There are 297 new cases, and 11% of hospital beds are available and 2% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 46,795 cases have been reported in the county and at least 504 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

