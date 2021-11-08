Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday stats tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Thursday, Aug. 12.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 52,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 52,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average of new admissions is 84, and an average of 539 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 381. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 93,922 cases have been reported and at least 907 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 1,968 active cases and 43 people are currently hospitalized (37 unvaccinated, six vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 22,268 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 286 people have died. At least 20,014 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: There are 282 new cases, and 12% of hospital beds are available and 1% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 46,496 cases have been reported in the county and at least 504 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

7:20 a.m. – The Austin ISD board is expected to meet at 5:30 p.m. to discuss COVID-19. Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde, Chief of Schools Dr. Anthony Mays and Director of Health Services Alexandra Copeland will update members on safety measures for campuses.

7 a.m. – More people are flying out of Austin's airport, but we're still shy of pre-pandemic levels. The latest numbers show 1.3 million people flew out of the airport in June, a 370% increase from 2020 but about 70,000 shy of 2019 numbers.

Southwest and American Airlines led the way for passenger growth.