Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Tuesday stats tracker

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 52,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 52,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average of new admissions is 83, and an average of 503 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 383. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 92,806 cases have been reported and at least 903 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 1,820 active cases and 58 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 21,864 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 279 people have died. At least 19,765 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: There are 452 new cases, and 1% of hospital beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 45,847 cases have been reported in the county and at least 499 people have died.



