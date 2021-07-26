Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Monday stats tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Monday, July 26.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

July 26 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.6 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 51,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.6 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 51,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average of new admissions is 34, and an average of 198 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 172. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 87,125 cases have been reported and at least 894 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 565 active cases and 10 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 19,796 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 266 people have died. At least 18,965 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: There are 122 new cases, and 14% of hospital beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 41,427 cases have been reported in the county and at least 488 people have died.



Updates:

6:45 a.m. – Austin ISD leaders will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. to discuss options for the fall. The school board will discuss COVID-19 data, safety protocols and protection measures.

District leaders also say they're looking into how they can offer virtual learning options within Gov. Greg Abbott's constraints. The district plans to release more information on that by Aug. 2. However, regardless of the governor's ban on mask mandates, AISD is strongly encouraging everyone to wear masks.