Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Friday stats tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Friday, July 23.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 23 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 51,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 51,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average of new admissions is 35, and an average of 191 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 148. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 86,826 cases have been reported and at least 894 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 532 active cases and 15 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 19,742 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 265 people have died. At least 18,945 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: There are 209 new cases, and 14% of hospital beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 41,305 cases have been reported in the county and at least 487 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

6 a.m. – Austin Community College's Riverside campus is hosting a drive-thru food distribution event. The campus, located at 1020 Grove Blvd. in southeast Austin, is partnering with the Central Texas Food Bank and H-E-B.

Individuals facing increased food insecurity due to the pandemic can get free food from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. During that same time frame, people 12 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine.