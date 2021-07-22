Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday stats tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Thursday, July 22.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 51,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 51,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average of new admissions is 33, and an average of 181 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 130. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 86,524 cases have been reported and at least 893 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 491 active cases and 14 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 19,676 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 265 people have died. At least 18,920 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: There are 97 new cases, and 14% of hospital beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 41,096 cases have been reported in the county and at least 486 people have died.



Updates:

6 a.m. – The Central Texas Counties Vaccine Collaborative, Austin Public Health, and local community partners will host multiple COVID-19 vaccine distribution events. No appointments are required. The following event information is for today, July 22:

Georgian Manor Apartments (APH)

110 Bolles Cir. Austin, TX 78753

10:30 am – 12:30 pm

Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (12 and up), Johnson and Johnson (18 and up)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

835 W. Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78758

2 pm – 6 pm

Moderna (18 and up)

Southeast Library (APH)

5803 Nuckols Crossing Austin, TX 78744

2 pm – 8 pm

Moderna (18 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

8807 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78754

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up), Johnson and Johnson (18 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

6506 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78724 – 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up), Johnson and Johnson (18 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

9111 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up), Johnson and Johnson (18 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

6759 FM 535 Cedar Creek, TX 78612

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up), Johnson and Johnson (18 and up)

Turner Roberts Recreation Center (APH)

7201 Colony Loop Dr. Austin, TX 78724

6 pm – 8 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

Virginia Roberts Recreation Center (APH)

7500 Blessing Ave. Austin, TX 78752

6 pm – 8 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)