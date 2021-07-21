Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday stats tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Wednesday, July 21.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

July 20 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 51,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 51,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average of new admissions is 31, and an average of 172 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 125. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 86,361 cases have been reported and at least 893 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 415 active cases and 13 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 19,587 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 265 people have died. At least 18,907 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: There are 42 new cases, and 15% of hospital beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 40,999 cases have been reported in the county and at least 486 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

6 a.m. – The Central Texas Counties Vaccine Collaborative, Austin Public Health, and local community partners will host multiple COVID-19 vaccine distribution events this week. There will be several pop-up clinics throughout the county through Thursday, July 22.

No appointments are required. Check the details of events below to confirm dates, locations, times and age availability depending on the vaccine being administered.

Wednesday

Del Valle Middle School (APH)

5500 Ross Rd. Del Valle, TX 78617

8:30 am – 12 pm

Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (12 and up), Johnson and Johnson (18 and up)

Terrazas Library (APH)

1105 E. Cesar Chavez St. Austin, TX 78702

10 am – 12 pm

Moderna (18 and up), Johnson and Johnson (18 and up)

Dailey Middle School (APH)

14000 Westall St. Austin, TX 78725

11:30 am – 2 pm

Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (12 and up), Johnson and Johnson (18 and up)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

835 W. Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78758

2 pm – 6 pm

Moderna (18 and up)

Southeast Library (APH)

5803 Nuckols Crossing Austin, TX 78744

2 pm – 8 pm

Moderna (18 and up)

Booker T. Washington Terrace (APH)

905 Bedford St. Austin, TX 78702

4 pm – 6:30 pm

Moderna (18 and up), Johnson and Johnson (18 and up)

Lake Travis Crisis Ministries (Travis County)

107 Ranch Rd 620 S. #114 Lakeway, TX 78734

4:30 pm – 7 pm

Pfizer (12 and up), Johnson and Johnson (18 and up)

Langford Elementary School (Travis County)

2206 Blue Meadow Dr. Austin, TX 78744

5 pm – 8 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

La Finca Supermercado (Travis County)

9616 N. Lamar Blvd. Austin, TX 78753

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

La Michoacana Meat Market (Travis County)

2237B E. Riverside Dr. Austin, TX 78741

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

El Rancho Supermercado – Research (Travis County)

8752 Research Blvd. Austin, TX 78758

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

El Rancho Supermercado – Berkman (Travis County)

6800 Berkman Dr. Austin, TX 78723

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

Thursday

Georgian Manor Apartments (APH)

110 Bolles Cir. Austin, TX 78753

10:30 am – 12:30 pm

Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (12 and up), Johnson and Johnson (18 and up)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

835 W. Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78758

2 pm – 6 pm

Moderna (18 and up)

Southeast Library (APH)

5803 Nuckols Crossing Austin, TX 78744

2 pm – 8 pm

Moderna (18 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

8807 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78754

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up), Johnson and Johnson (18 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

6506 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78724 – 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up), Johnson and Johnson (18 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

9111 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up), Johnson and Johnson (18 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

6759 FM 535 Cedar Creek, TX 78612

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up), Johnson and Johnson (18 and up)

Turner Roberts Recreation Center (APH)

7201 Colony Loop Dr. Austin, TX 78724

6 pm – 8 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

Virginia Roberts Recreation Center (APH)

7500 Blessing Ave. Austin, TX 78752

6 pm – 8 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)