Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Feb. 4 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 37,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 70,631 cases have been reported and at least 677 people have died. At least 64,946 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 15,166 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 193 people have died. At least 13,057 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 32,746 cases have been reported in the county and at least 338 people have died. At least 32,746 people have recovered from the virus.
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data for Feb. 3, 2021
Updates:
