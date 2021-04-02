x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, Feb. 4.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Feb. 4 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 37,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 70,631 cases have been reported and at least 677 people have died. At least 64,946 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 15,166 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 193 people have died. At least 13,057 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 32,746 cases have been reported in the county and at least 338 people have died. At least 32,746 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data for Feb. 3, 2021

Updates

