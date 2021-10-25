Austin-Travis County enters Stage 2 territory for hospital admissions

From Stage 3 to Stage 2, some guidelines change for vaccinated people. Under either stage, unvaccinated people are urged to wear masks at all times.

AUSTIN, Texas — Ahead of Halloween weekend, Austin-Travis County has officially entered Stage 2 territory for hospital admissions.

As of Friday, Oct. 22, the seven-day average for hospital admissions hit 14 per day, according to the Austin COVID-19 dashboard. The threshold for Stage 2 when it comes to hospital admissions is a 7-day moving average of 5 to 14 admissions.

However, the area remains in Stage 3 at this time. Officials moved Austin-Travis County into Stage 3 on Oct. 12, nearly two weeks after the area reached the threshold for that stage. Officials typically monitor the statistics for several days before moving the area into a new stage.

Hospital admissions also aren't the only metric health officials consider when determining what stage the area should be in. Officials monitor several key indicators, including the positivity rate and current ICU and ventilator patients.

As of Oct. 22, Austin-Travis County has 175 patients hospitalized with 75 in the ICU and 49 on ventilators. The positivity rate is 4.6%.

In Stage 3, vaccinated people are urged to wear a mask except at outdoor gatherings and while dining or shopping, while partially vaccinated and unvaccinated people are urged to wear a mask at all times.

Under Stage 2, vaccinated people are only urged to wear a mask when traveling. Partially vaccinated and unvaccinated people are still urged to wear a mask at all times.