230 unvaccinated people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Austin in 2 weeks, versus 47 vaccinated

AUSTIN, Texas — As the delta variant of COVID-19 causes hospitalization spikes across the Austin area, Austin Public Health is urging everyone to get vaccinated.

APH's newest numbers show that about 80% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Austin metro area in the past two weeks were unvaccinated.

APH also reported on Tuesday that 230 unvaccinated people were hospitalized between July 19 and Aug. 1, in comparison to only 47 fully vaccinated people. Fully vaccinated patients comprised only 16.55% of total hospitalizations in the area.

Last month, APH reported that over 70% of the eligible population had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. However, APH said at the time that the delta variant was already prompting a reassessment of herd immunity.

Currently, the 7-day moving average of new hospital admissions is 61, and an average of 346 people are hospitalized as of Aug. 3. This puts Austin-Travis County at Stage 5 COVID-19 levels, although the area remains officially under Stage 4 guidelines.

Due to this spike, Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes said the herd immunity threshold is now expected to be between 80 to 89%, instead of 70 to 75%.

According to Walkes, only 54% of the entire Austin-Travis County population is fully vaccinated.