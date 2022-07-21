3 Central Texas counties show improvement on COVID-19 data, more remain the same

AUSTIN, Texas — A few counties showed improvement Thursday as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its weekly COVID-19 Community Levels update.
The CDC COVID-19 Community Levels are updated weekly on Thursday according to virus metrics. Metrics including hospital admissions, hospital beds in use and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area are used to determine the level.
Thursday's update indicated that Mason and Blanco counties moved from the "high" COVID-19 risk category to "medium." Gillespie County also improved, as its risk category dropped to "low" from being "high" just a week ago.
Fayette County was the only county that worsened from last week to this one, going from "medium" to "high" COVID-19 risk.
Meanwhile, more counties remain steady as they maintained at the same Community Level from a week ago. Hays and Caldwell counties remain at "high" while Travis, Williamson, Burnet, Bastrop, Llano and Lee counties remained at "medium."
Here's a look at COVID-19 case numbers in the area and across the state:
TEXAS
- 7-day average: 8,399 new cases/day
- Down 10% from a week ago
- Up 49% from a month ago
- 16 new deaths
- 87,474 total to date
- 3,454 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals, -11 day-to-day
- Up 5% from a week ago
- Up 79% from a month ago
LOCAL
- 7-day average: 731 new cases/day
- Down 8% from a week ago
- Up 46% from a month ago
GRAPHS: COVID-19 data for July 21, 2022
