x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

3 Central Texas counties show improvement on COVID-19 data, more remain the same

The CDC updated it's Community Levels on Thursday, indicating that most counties in the area stayed the same while three improved.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — A few counties showed improvement Thursday as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its weekly COVID-19 Community Levels update. 

The CDC COVID-19 Community Levels are updated weekly on Thursday according to virus metrics. Metrics including hospital admissions, hospital beds in use and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area are used to determine the level. 

Thursday's update indicated that Mason and Blanco counties moved from the "high" COVID-19 risk category to "medium." Gillespie County also improved, as its risk category dropped to "low" from being "high" just a week ago. 

Fayette County was the only county that worsened from last week to this one, going from "medium" to "high" COVID-19 risk.

Related Articles

Meanwhile, more counties remain steady as they maintained at the same Community Level from a week ago. Hays and Caldwell counties remain at "high" while Travis, Williamson, Burnet, Bastrop, Llano and Lee counties remained at "medium."

Here's a look at COVID-19 case numbers in the area and across the state: 

TEXAS

  • 7-day average: 8,399 new cases/day
    • Down 10% from a week ago
    • Up 49% from a month ago
  • 16 new deaths
    • 87,474 total to date
  • 3,454 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals, -11 day-to-day
    • Up 5% from a week ago
    • Up 79% from a month ago

LOCAL

  • 7-day average: 731 new cases/day
    • Down 8% from a week ago
    • Up 46% from a month ago

GRAPHS: COVID-19 data for July 21, 2022

1 / 5
KVUE

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

It's so hot in Texas that squirrels are splooting. Yes, splooting.

Typhoon Texas to dump 15,000 pounds of ice into wave pool for the 'ultimate cool down'

Police investigating fatal shooting at South Austin gas station

Paid Advertisement