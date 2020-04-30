AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-area first responders are testing a new way to treat COVID-19 patients in the field.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue is doing a first-of-its-kind trial on a repurposed mask that delivers more oxygen to COVID-19 patients.

Firefighter and paramedic Braden Frame came up with the idea to repurpose an infant-sized mask that fits around the nose of an adult. He said the mask delivers two to two-and-a-half times more oxygen to a patient.

"The treatment, the idea of doing a large volume of oxygen at a low pressure through just the nose only is done in hospitals around the world to treat COVID-19 patients and patients of all sorts," Frame said. "In the pre-hospital setting, in the field, for firefighter paramedic, we don't have the technology, equipment to replicate that."

Dr. James Kempema, the medical director for Travis County Emergency Services, told KVUE that they approved and started the trial for the masks last week.

