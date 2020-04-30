AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-area first responders are testing a new way to treat COVID-19 patients in the field.
Lake Travis Fire Rescue is doing a first-of-its-kind trial on a repurposed mask that delivers more oxygen to COVID-19 patients.
Firefighter and paramedic Braden Frame came up with the idea to repurpose an infant-sized mask that fits around the nose of an adult. He said the mask delivers two to two-and-a-half times more oxygen to a patient.
RELATED:
Austin group uses 3D printers to make mask extenders for first responders and health care workers
Willie Nelson helping Houstonians raise funds through signed masks
"The treatment, the idea of doing a large volume of oxygen at a low pressure through just the nose only is done in hospitals around the world to treat COVID-19 patients and patients of all sorts," Frame said. "In the pre-hospital setting, in the field, for firefighter paramedic, we don't have the technology, equipment to replicate that."
Dr. James Kempema, the medical director for Travis County Emergency Services, told KVUE that they approved and started the trial for the masks last week.
WATCH: Austin group uses 3D printers to make mask extenders for COVID-19 frontline workers
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Reopening Texas: Your questions answered
- Why medspas are able to open on May 1, but not nail and hair salons
- 'This is one of the things that we can do' | DAA ambassadors cleaning downtown ahead of businesses reopening
- Local plasma donors helping hospitalized COVID-19 patients
- Central Texas school districts break down what plans they have for fall months
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- Local artist honors Austin health care workers with superhero murals
- Pressure builds for Texas to name nursing homes with COVID-19 cases
- Austin group uses 3D printers to make mask extenders for first responders and health care workers