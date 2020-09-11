Weekly average of new Texas COVID-19 cases jumps 123% in one month

The weekly average of new cases of was 6,983 per day on Sunday, the highest since Aug. 9.

AUSTIN, Texas — Coronavirus cases are not slowing down in Texas after a reported 123% increase in the weekly average of new cases from one month ago.

On Sunday, Nov. 8, Texas reported 5,404 new cases statewide. It’s the highest number of cases reported on a Sunday since Aug. 16.

Usually, Sundays and Mondays have the lowest number of new cases reported due to weekend staffing or case reporting schedules.

The new statewide weekly average of cases is 6,983 per day, the highest since Aug. 9 and a 22% jump from one week ago or a 123% spike from a month ago.

August is when Texas was on a downward trajectory from the summer spike that reached more than 10,000 daily cases.

“I’ll tell you that if we experience a surge during Thanksgiving, that surge will not be over by Christmas,” Dr. Mark Escott said in late October.

In Austin, the weekly average of new cases is up 27% from a week ago. But, the positivity rate is sitting low at 3.38%. New hospitalizations are averaging 25 per day over the past week.

As the holidays approach, Austin Public Health urges everyone to avoid high-risk activities that include crowded indoor gatherings, traveling out of town for gatherings, or more festive activities like caroling or going on a hayride with people who you don’t live with.

The public health authority continues to recommend taking precautionary measures like wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands.