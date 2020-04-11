x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, Nov. 4.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 4 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 916,700 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 18,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 32,451 cases have been reported and at least 456 people have died. At least 31,026 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least  6,231 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 89 people have died. At least 5,793 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 9,708 cases have been reported in the county and at least 155 people have died. At least 9,343 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data for Nov. 3

Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Wednesday.

WATCH: Austin health officials say COVID-19 numbers are improving

