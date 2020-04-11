Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, Nov. 4.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 916,700 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 18,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 916,700 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 18,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 32,451 cases have been reported and at least 456 people have died. At least 31,026 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 6,231 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 89 people have died. At least 5,793 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 9,708 cases have been reported in the county and at least 155 people have died. At least 9,343 people have recovered from the virus.



Updates:

