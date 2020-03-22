FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — Fayette County confirmed its second positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday, March 28.

In a statement, the county said the patient is self-isolating at home. No further details will be released at this time.

Last week, Fayette County Judge Joe Weber confirmed the county's first positive case of COVID-19.

In a press release posted Friday, Weber said the person infected has had no recently known visits to any Fayette County establishments and is in home isolation. The county is monitoring and investigating the case in collaboration with local and the State health officials of Region 7.

"This should come as no surprise to us. As stated previously, the virus has no restrictions or limitations as to its spread," Weber said. "Please continue to take all measures that have been made known with respect to protecting yourself and others and we will continue to deal with the crisis within the county in a safe and confident manner ensuring we reduce the spread to the greatest extent possible."

Weber also stated that effective Monday, March 23, all County and City offices will continue to be staffed but offices and facilities will be closed to the general public. Weber also said that county residents who require essential or emergency services may call the respective office providing the service and coordinate assistance as needed.

Additionally, all district and county court proceedings will be canceled through April 3. Any need for special court proceedings will be handled through the district judge's office, Weber's office or the Fayette County attorney's office.

