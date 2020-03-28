BELLINGHAM, Wash — An emergency room doctor who publicly criticized the coronavirus preparations at his hospital in Washington state has lost his position.

Dr. Ming Lin, an ER doctor at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, confirmed his firing in a message to The Associated Press on Friday night, though the health care staffing company for the hospital denied it fired him and said it would try to find another location for him to work.

On Facebook and in media interviews Lin has repeatedly criticized what he saw as a sluggish response by the hospital's administration.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

