AUSTIN, Texas — The YMCA of Austin is offering child care for first responders, health workers and other essential workers.

In order to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Austin, the City ordered residents to stay home. Under that order, non-essential businesses must close.

KVUE put together a list of what's open during that order. Day cares and dozens of other businesses are listed as "essential," but many businesses have decided to close amid the order.

The YMCA is offering services for the children of "essential" employees. Children between the ages of 3 and 12 must arrive at the day cares with a sack lunch.

The Southwest Family location at 6219 Oakclaire Drive and U.S. 290 and the East Communities location at 5315 Ed Bluestein Blvd. and E. 51st St. are both offering services Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It costs $50 per day for the 9- to 12-hour program and $40 per day for 8 hours or less.

To ensure the safety of children, families and workers during the coronavirus pandemic, YMCA will be following these guidelines:

Parents are dropping off and picking up children outside the Y facilities

Staff are taking children’s temperatures outside the facility at drop-off

9 children to 1 staff ratio; 10 person limit per room

Adhering to social distancing requirement of 6 feet

Any child showing signs of illness will be separated and parents will be called for pickup

Facilities will be deep cleaned daily with hourly wipe-downs

