AUSTIN, Texas — All City of Austin parks and trails, including the Roy and Ann Butler Hike and Bike Trail, will close Easter weekend to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The closure goes into effect at sunset, Thursday, April 9, through sunrise, Monday, April 13. This includes any parks, trails, greenbelts and preserves, which are listed in the Parks and Recreation Department's (PARD) parkviewer app.

Signs will be posted around the park and entry gates will be closed to enforce the closure. Park rangers will continue to regularly patrol the parks to educate and push for compliance by the public, according to a press release.

PARD said it historically sees an increase in visitors at trails and parks during the holiday weekend, but this crowding makes it difficult for visitors to follow physical distancing requirements issued with the City's stay-home order.

Previously, The Trail Foundation urged residents to stay home after people were not practicing social distancing at the Hike-and-Bike Trail, and the spillway near Barton Springs Pool was packed with Austin residents on March 24.

The City has previously closed:

All recreation centers

All cultural centers

All museums

All senior centers

All aquatic facilities

Barking Springs/spillway below Barton Springs Pool

All golf courses. Golf walking is not allowed as of April 6.

All tennis centers

All playgrounds

Zilker Botanical Garden

Zilker Caretaker House

Old Bakery & Emporium

All special event facilities

Emma Long Metropolitan Park campsites

Park amenities including, but not limited to: basketball courts, tennis courts, skate parks, playgrounds, disc golf courses, exercise equipment and pavilions.

For more information about closures, visit PARD's website.

