NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Comal County officials confirmed the county's first death from COVID-19 Thursday.

The New Braunfels man in his 40s died Thursday afternoon in Austin at Ascension Seton Medical Center, where he had been treated.

His case was one of the eight confirmed cases in the county. Three of those people recovered and four are still recovering, the county said.

“Our hearts, as well as our thoughts and our prayers, go out to this man’s family and friends,” said County Judge Sherman Krause in a statement. “This tragic news emphasizes the need for all of us to make sure we are taking every effort to maintain social distancing measures and protecting ourselves, our loved ones and the most vulnerable among us from contracting COVID-19.”

Comal County residents with questions or concerns about coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline: 830-221-1120.

