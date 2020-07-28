x
Number of new COVID-19 cases in Travis, Hays and Williamson counties have declined recently, UT Health says

An analysis of COVID-19 cases in Central Texas over a recent seven day period shows that new cases have dropped in most counties.

AUSTIN, Texas — From rural counties in Central Texas to Austin, data from the University of Texas Health on July 27 showed a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases in most of the regions in the KVUE viewing area during the seven day period from July 19 to July 26.

The biggest drop was in Williamson County where new cases were 40% less than the week before. Travis County saw a 31% drop week to week and there was a 19% decline in new cases in Hays County.  

Other counties in our region showing fewer cases include Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell and Gillespie. However, cases increased during the same period in Lee, Llano and Fayette counties.

Still, health experts say the risk of contracting the virus remains high and that face covering, social distancing and handwashing remain essential.

