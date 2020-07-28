Number of new COVID-19 cases in Travis, Hays and Williamson counties have declined recently, UT Health says

AUSTIN, Texas — From rural counties in Central Texas to Austin, data from the University of Texas Health on July 27 showed a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases in most of the regions in the KVUE viewing area during the seven day period from July 19 to July 26.
The biggest drop was in Williamson County where new cases were 40% less than the week before. Travis County saw a 31% drop week to week and there was a 19% decline in new cases in Hays County.
RELATED:
Other counties in our region showing fewer cases include Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell and Gillespie. However, cases increased during the same period in Lee, Llano and Fayette counties.
Still, health experts say the risk of contracting the virus remains high and that face covering, social distancing and handwashing remain essential.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Head of China CDC gets injected with experimental coronavirus vaccine
- Half of Republicans could vote against their own virus relief stimulus
- Cities across Texas may look to the border for what storm preparations should look like amid COVID-19
- Senate GOP coronavirus bill includes $1.75 billion for new FBI building
- Travis County coronavirus cases reach 19,720, 252 deaths
- GOP unveils 'HEALS' Act with another round of $1,200 stimulus checks
- Hays County reports 3,000 active COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
- 2 stylists had COVID-19, but wore masks. 139 of their clients didn't become ill