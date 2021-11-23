Austin Public Health offers guidance for Thanksgiving gatherings in 2021 amid 'slight uptick' in COVID-19 metrics

Health officials say its important to keep COVID-19 preventative measures in mind this holiday season.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-area health officials on Tuesday held a press conference to offer locals safety tips for gathering with family and friends this Thanksgiving as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in its second year.

As of Tuesday, Austin remains in Stage 3 of its COVID-19 risked-based guidelines, despite having been in Stage 2 territory for several weeks. Around 107 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, with 53 in ICUs and 31 on ventilators.

In Stage 3, vaccinated individuals are urged to wear masks in all situations except in outdoor gatherings and while dining and shopping. Meanwhile, unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people are urged to wear masks at all times. The health department added that those at high risk of serious illness should continue wearing masks at indoor gatherings, while shopping, dining and traveling, even if they're vaccinated.

While Stage 3 might remain, health officials said the area is at a much better place than around the holiday season last year.

"This time last year, the message was to stay at home because we didn't have the vaccine," said Adrienne Sturrup, assistant director of health equity and community engagement with Austin Public Health (APH). "We were also on the verge of a surge. Since that time, with partners, we have managed to administer almost half a million doses of the vaccine and provided over 69,000 tests. Because of that effort, 77% of residents in Austin and Travis County five and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine."

Because surges have been closely monitored in link to holidays, health officials are urging everyone to remain cautious and to continue practicing preventative measures, such as gathering outside or with windows open.

"We want to make sure that if you do plan to celebrate, that people are vaccinated and, if they're not, to make sure that they are wearing their masks and protecting loved ones," said Janet Pichette, chief epidemiologist with APH. "If you're out shopping, just to be safe, you need to make sure that you're also masking up because ... you may encounter someone who may be positive."

Locally, health officials said they have seen a 3% increase in the number of newly confirmed cases since last week from the previous week.

"So we are beginning to see a slight uptick in our indicators," said Pichette. "And, you know, one reason why we have not changed a stage is the possibility that we're looking at multiple indicators here."

Those indicators include factors such as hospitalizations, community transmission rates and test positivity rates.

On top of it all, health leaders also stressed the importance of continuing to get vaccinated.

"And we know that within Travis County, we began administering our vaccines, administering boosters now that we know that anyone 18 and older is recommended for a booster," said Casandra DeLeon, chief administrative officer for disease prevention and health promotion. "We really want to make sure that everyone knows that they are available, they are free, you don't have to have insurance and you don't need to worry about your resident status."

For more information on COVID-19 rates in the Austin area, click here. And for more information on how to get vaccinated in the Austin area, click here.