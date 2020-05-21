x
coronavirus

Defenders Q&A: Do you get an extra $600 a week if you filed for unemployment?

AUSTIN, Texas — Many viewers have reached out to KVUE with questions regarding coronavirus, so our KVUE Defenders decided to take a look at some of them.

Here are the answers to some of your questions.

Question: What do you know about the extra $600 a week that we are supposed to get if we got unemployment and when do we get it?

Answer: The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) encourages those who have not yet applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance as a result of COVID-19 to apply now. Individuals affected by COVID-19 can apply for PUA benefits online through Unemployment Benefit Services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or by calling a TWC Tele-Center at 800-939-6631 any day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Question: Is the added $600 stimulus dollars to unemployment benefits added taxable income?  

Answer: The Texas Workforce Commission confirms unemployment benefits are taxable income. Individuals can sign up for withholding and the Texas Workforce Commission will deduct 10% for income tax withholding.

Question: Who is ultimately responsible for enforcing capacity limits and social distancing in restaurants and bars?

Answer: Both the governor's orders and the Austin mayor's orders are at play, but local agencies are responsible for ensuring compliance

