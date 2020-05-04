AUSTIN, Texas — After an update in the CDC recommendations, Austin police officers will be required to wear surgical masks while on duty, according to Chief Brian Manley.

In a video addressed to APD, Manley said the masks would be given to APD officers and they would be required to wear them. Other personal protection equipment, such as glasses acquired by the APA, would be optional to wear, Manley said.

The surgical masks are not N95 grade and Manley said to continue to maintain social distancing practices.

Manley said APD had nearly a 10-day supply worth of the surgical masks for the department and were working to get more. The City was working to also get "cough masks," which would be given to officers as well, Manley said.

"Your leaders, your sergeants, lieutenants, commanders, the executive team, along with the APA ... everyone is working together to keep you and your family as safe as we can ... as we work together to get through this crisis," Manley said in the video.

