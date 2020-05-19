Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 19 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 48,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 28,000 people have recovered from the virus.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: More than 2,500 cases have been reported and at least 79 people have died. More than 890 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 480 cases have been reported and at least 19 people have died. More than 260 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: There have been at least 235 cases reported in the county and at least three people have died. Around 150 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
- Some Austin bars preparing to reopen under Gov. Abbott's new guidelines
- Checklist: Tattoo, massage and other parlors can reopen in Texas
- Checklist: Child care centers, summer camp, youth sports programs may open under these guidelines
- Texas Gov. Abbott outlines plans and guidance to reopen bars, child care facilities, bingo halls and more
- Gyms reopen on Monday, but will look a little different
- UT researcher says hospitals should prepare for surge in the coming weeks
- Texas Medical Association expert expects to see second wave of COVID-19 cases
Updates:
