x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, Sept. 6.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 6 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 635,300 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 13,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 26,900 cases have been reported and at least 394 people have died. At least 25,720 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,400 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 50 people have died. At least 3,434 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 8,000 cases have been reported in the county and at least 128 people have died. More than 7,700 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 4

1 / 7
KVUE

Updates: 

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Sunday.

WATCH:  Health leaders provide COVID-19 update

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

'Many boats in distress,' several sink during 'Trump Boat Parade' on Lake Travis, TCSO says

Two men charged with attempting to provide material support to terrorist organization

First strong cold front of the season could arrive on Wednesday