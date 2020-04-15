AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 15 live blog.
Top Headlines:
- Austin-Travis County coronavirus cases reach 900, 14 deaths
- Texas Public Health Coalition backs Gov. Abbott's gradual approach to reopen economy
- Travis County extends stay-at-home order through May 8, adds facial covering requirement
- Gov. Abbott announces $50M in small business loans in Texas from Goldman Sachs, LiftFund
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- Executive order regarding Texas businesses reopening could be coming next week, Gov. Greg Abbott says
- Here’s what you need to know about requesting your unemployment payment
Updates:
WATCH: Mayor Adler gives updates after extending stay-at-home order
