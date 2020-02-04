AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 2 live blog.
Top Headlines:
- In live Q&A with KVUE, Austin mayor says city could adopt stricter social distancing measures
- Austin-Travis County coronavirus cases reach 305, 3 deaths
- Group of Austin spring breakers tests positive for coronavirus after trip to Mexico
- Company urged UT students to take Mexico spring break trip despite coronavirus pandemic
- Gov. Greg Abbott issues essential services-only order until April 30; schools to remain closed until May 4
- Isolation facilities created for Austin nursing home patients with coronavirus
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- Austin media outlets announce joint telethon to raise funds for All Together ATX
Updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Thursday.
WATCH: Seeing the good in a positive coronavirus test
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- 'An explosion waiting to happen' | A look inside Texas prisons and jails amid the coronavirus outbreak
- 'Doorbell ditch' video made by father and two kids dressed up from 'Star Wars'
- Austin History Center to document city life during coronavirus pandemic, asks for submissions
- Austin-based company approved to manufacture rapid COVID-19 test for labs across country
- If your student is home from college, this is how you should fill out the U.S. Census
- Want to find out how many COVID-19 cases are near you? Here's how
- 'We just need the community to cooperate' | APD Chief Manley discusses enforcing Austin's shelter-in-place order