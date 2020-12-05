AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 12 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 39,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 21,000 people have recovered from the virus.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: More than 2,100 cases have been reported and at least 60 people have died. More than 700 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 370 cases have been reported and at least 14 people have died. More than 200 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: There have been more than 200 cases reported in the county and at least two people have died. Around 140 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
- Gov. Abbott says all Texas nursing home residents, staff must be tested for COVID-19
- LIST: Austin businesses close permanently during COVID-19 pandemic
- Austin-Travis County stay-home order extended again as more Texas businesses reopen
- Texas barbershops, salons may reopen May 8; gyms reopen May 18, Gov. Abbott says
- Checklist: Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and cosmetology salons can reopen May 8 with these guidelines
- Am I supposed to wear a mask now in Austin-Travis County?
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
Updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Tuesday.
WATCH: How coronavirus spreads
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Workplace worries mount as US tracks new COVID-19 cases
- Your stimulus payment less than you expected? Here's why.
- Fraudster makes millions for surgical masks he didn't have, feds say
- Percentage of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas drops slightly, deaths hold steady
- Texas Restaurant Association says asking restaurants to keep track of customers isn't fair
- Where do you have to wear a mask?
- Circuit of the Americas 'COTA Food Drive' collects 1.6 million meals, more than $200K in donations for Central Texas Food Bank