Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Food Bank distribution happening Thursday at Nelson Field

COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 42,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 23,000 people have recovered from the virus.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: More than 2,200 cases have been reported and at least 72 people have died. More than 780 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 390 cases have been reported and at least 16 people have died. More than 220 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: There have been more than 210 cases reported in the county and at least three people have died. Around 140 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
- Here's when, where Central Texas Food Bank will distribute emergency food kits
- Texas expanding COVID-19 testing in prisons
- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says Austin, Travis County COVID-19 public health orders 'unlawful,' issues warning
- Gov. Abbott says all Texas nursing home residents, staff must be tested for COVID-19
- LIST: Austin businesses close permanently during COVID-19 pandemic
- Austin-Travis County stay-home order extended again as more Texas businesses reopen
- Am I supposed to wear a mask now in Austin-Travis County?
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
Updates:
6:15 a.m. - The Central Texas Food Bank will be giving out food and hygiene products during a distribution at Nelson Field Thursday. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 7105 Berkman Drive. When cars roll up, volunteers will place packed boxes into the trunks of families' cars. Families will get 28 pounds of shelf-stable food such as peanut butter, rice, canned tuna and canned fruit.
