Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Food Bank distribution happening Thursday at Nelson Field

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus , also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

6:15 a.m. - The Central Texas Food Bank will be giving out food and hygiene products during a distribution at Nelson Field Thursday. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 7105 Berkman Drive. When cars roll up, volunteers will place packed boxes into the trunks of families' cars. Families will get 28 pounds of shelf-stable food such as peanut butter, rice, canned tuna and canned fruit.