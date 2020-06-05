AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 6 live blog.

COVID-19 Numbers:

Texas: There are more than 33,000 cases in the state, which increased by more than 1,000 Tuesday, and more than 900 people in Texas have died.

There are more than 33,000 cases in the state, which increased by more than 1,000 Tuesday, and more than 900 people in Texas have died. Central Texas Counties: Travis County: More than 1,800 cases have been reported and at least 58 people have died. Williamson County: More than 330 cases have been reported and at least 11 people have died. Hays County: There have been more than 180 cases reported in the county and at least one person has died.



Top Headlines:

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Wednesday.

WATCH: Raw: Gov. Abbott announces salons can reopen Friday

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: