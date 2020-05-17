Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Central Texas Food Bank holding distribution event

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 46,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 26,000 people have recovered from the virus.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: More than 2,400 cases have been reported and at least 77 people have died. More than 870 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 397 cases have been reported and at least 19 people have died. More than 220 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: There have been at least 221 cases reported in the county and at least three people have died. Around 140 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
- UT researcher says hospitals should prepare for surge in the coming weeks
- New information suggests coronavirus was in Austin before we thought
- Craig O's gives 20% of proceeds to Bowie HS quarterback injured in car accident
- Have you noticed more homeless camps in Austin? You're not the only one
- Georgetown starts testing first responders for COVID-19 antibodies
Updates:
8 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank is holding a food distribution event at ACC Highland from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers ask that everyone stay in their cars so they can bring the emergency food kits to them. Here's how the process works.
