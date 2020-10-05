AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 10 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 37,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 20,000 people have recovered from the virus.

More than 37,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 20,000 people have recovered from the virus. Central Texas counties: Travis County: More than 2,000 cases have been reported and at least 60 people have died. More than 690 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 360 cases have been reported and at least 13 people have died. More than 200 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: There have been more than 200 cases reported in the county and at least two people have died. Around 130 people have recovered from the virus.



Top Headlines:

Updates:

8:30 a.m. - At 5 p.m. Sunday, the Circuit of the Americas will open its track for a food drive benefiting the Central Texas Food Bank to help those impacted by COVID-19. For more information on how you can donate, click here.

RELATED: Circuit of the Americas opens track for 'COTA Food Drive' to benefit Central Texas Food Bank

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Sunday.

WATCH: Coronavirus in Texas: Gov. Abbott gives update on COVID-19 response May 5

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: