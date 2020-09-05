AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 9 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 36,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 19,000 people have recovered from the virus.

More than 36,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 19,000 people have recovered from the virus. Central Texas counties: Travis County: More than 2,000 cases have been reported and at least 60 people have died. More than 670 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 360 cases have been reported and at least 12 people have died. More than 200 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: There have been more than 200 cases reported in the county and at least two people have died. Around 130 people have recovered from the virus.



Top Headlines:

Updates:

7:45 a.m. - As more businesses across Texas reopen, Austin and Travis County's stay home order was extended Friday, May 8. Austin's order has been extended to the end of May while Travis County's order has been extended to June 15.

WATCH: Coronavirus in Texas: Gov. Abbott gives update on COVID-19 response May 5

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: