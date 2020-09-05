AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 9 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 36,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 19,000 people have recovered from the virus.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: More than 2,000 cases have been reported and at least 60 people have died. More than 670 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 360 cases have been reported and at least 12 people have died. More than 200 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: There have been more than 200 cases reported in the county and at least two people have died. Around 130 people have recovered from the virus.
Top Headlines:
- Austin-Travis County stay-home order extended again as more Texas businesses reopen
- Checklist: Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and cosmetology salons can reopen May 8 with these guidelines
- Texas barbershops, salons may reopen May 8; gyms reopen May 18, Gov. Abbott says
- Am I supposed to wear a mask now in Austin-Travis County?
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
Updates:
7:45 a.m. - As more businesses across Texas reopen, Austin and Travis County's stay home order was extended Friday, May 8. Austin's order has been extended to the end of May while Travis County's order has been extended to June 15.
WATCH: Coronavirus in Texas: Gov. Abbott gives update on COVID-19 response May 5
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Hawaii reports no new coronavirus case for 1st time in 2 months
- Store workers have become enforcers of social distancing rules
- A tale of two centuries: How today's record unemployment compares to the Great Depression
- Bastrop County judge had COVID-19 as early as February, antibody test shows
- VERIFY: The 'Plandemic' documentary is full of misinformation
- Before opening, some salons consulting infectious disease physicians for more COVID-19 guidance
- U.S. Sen John Cornyn wants legal protection for business owners who reopen
- Federal Jobs Report | Most unemployed workers are from 'temporary layoffs'