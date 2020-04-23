AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Top Headlines:
- Austin-Travis County coronavirus cases reach 1,263, 28 deaths
- How 'retail to go' will work in Texas
- Austin-Travis County health authority issues updated control orders for nursing homes, long-term care facilities
- Texas' peak in COVID-19 deaths most likely a couple weeks away, UT research shows
- Amid COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 481K jobs available across Texas, Gov. Abbott says
- When and where you can get an 'emergency food' kit from the Central Texas Food Bank this month
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- Need a job? These Austin-area stores, other businesses are hiring right now
Updates:
