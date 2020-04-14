AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 14 live blog.
Top Headlines:
- Travis County extends stay-at-home order through May 8, adds facial covering requirement
- Austin-Travis County coronavirus cases reach 856, 11 deaths
- Austin Parks and Recreation limiting parking at parks, restricts Butler Hike and Bike Trail to one way
- Gov. Abbott announces $50M in small business loans in Texas from Goldman Sachs, LiftFund
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- Executive order regarding Texas businesses reopening could be coming next week, Gov. Greg Abbott says
- Here’s what you need to know about requesting your unemployment payment
Updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Tuesday.
WATCH: Gov. Abbott announces $50M in small business loans in Texas
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Trump could introduce new panel Tuesday aimed at reopening the country
- Wall Street futures rise Tuesday as investors brace for hit to earnings
- Local funeral home and cemetery to start 'drive-in' funerals amid coronavirus pandemic
- Texas has made more than 1 million unemployment payments, Gov. Abbott says
- Court blocks Gov. Abbott's order limiting jail release during pandemic after judges challenged its constitutionality
- With an ATX Kit, you can support up to 10 local businesses with one purchase
- Tips for lowering your utility bills during the stay-at-home orders
- LIST: What you need to have at home to help with COVID-19 recovery