Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, May 15.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 15 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 42,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 23,000 people have recovered from the virus.

More than 42,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 23,000 people have recovered from the virus. Central Texas counties: Travis County: More than 2,300 cases have been reported and at least 74 people have died. More than 800 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 397 cases have been reported and at least 19 people have died. More than 220 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: There have been more than 219 cases reported in the county and at least three people have died. Around 140 people have recovered from the virus.



Top headlines:

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Friday.