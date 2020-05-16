Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Food bank distribution event rescheduled for tomorrow

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 15 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 45,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 25,000 people have recovered from the virus.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: More than 2,300 cases have been reported and at least 77 people have died. More than 800 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 397 cases have been reported and at least 19 people have died. More than 220 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: There have been at least 221 cases reported in the county and at least three people have died. Around 140 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
Updates:
8 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank food distribution event that was scheduled for Saturday will now be held Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ACC Highland. Volunteers ask that everyone stay in their cars so they can bring the emergency food kits to them. Here's how the process works.
