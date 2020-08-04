AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is still allowing construction to happen across Texas during the coronavirus pandemic.

But Austin Mayor Steve Adler said if construction workers don't follow social distancing practices and personal hygiene recommendations, thousands of additional patients could be hospitalized for COVID-19.

"If they don't mitigate well, if workers are passing the virus between them, then the total hospitalizations in our city could be three times higher than it would be without construction activity," Adler said in a Facebook Live Tuesday night.

Adler cited a report by University of Texas at Austin researchers. The report stated that there are an estimated 50,000 construction workers in the Austin metropolitan area.

Local health authorities have sent out recommendations for construction sites to keep their workplaces clean. But Adler said he could move to turn those recommendations into requirements.

