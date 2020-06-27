Coronavirus concerns close Miami-Dade beaches for Fourth of July weekend

If you were looking to head to Miami-Dade County beaches for the Fourth of July, you'll need to rethink your plans.

Mayor Carlos Giménez is set to sign an executive order to close all county beaches and restrict any gatherings, parades of more than 50 people.

The emergency order takes effect July 3 and runs through July 7, but Giménez said the closure may be extended if conditions do not improve and people do not follow the "new normal" rules.

"As we continue to see more COVID-19 positive test results among young adults and rising hospitalizations, I have decided that the only prudent thing to do to tamp down this recent uptick is to crack down on recreational activities that put our overall community at higher risk," Giménez said in a statement.

The mayor also reminded residents they should be wearing masks inside public places and outside if they cannot practice social distancing.

"I have been seeing too many businesses and people ignoring these lifesaving rules. If people are not going to be responsible and protect themselves and others from this pandemic, then the government is forced to step in and restore common sense to save lives," he said.

In terms of fireworks displays? Expect to watch them from your home or parked car. The county is also closing parks and beaches to the public in all cities and unincorporated areas of the county.

"After all the success we have had tamping down the COVID-19 curve, we cannot turn back and overload our hospitals, putting our doctors and nurses at greater risk with more emergency room cases," Gimenez said. "Everyone must do their part and follow the rules. All cities should be enforcing the County’s orders."

Anyone who does not wear a mask or is "flaunting" the social distancing is subject to a second-degree criminal penalty of up to $500 and 180 days in jail.