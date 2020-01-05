AUSTIN, Texas — Unlike churches, movie theaters can only allow 25% occupancy, but theaters and churches will follow similar rules for seating.

People are advised to sit with two spaces between them, or about six feet apart. Additionally, every other row should be empty. There are some exceptions to this, people in the same household can sit together as long as they leave two empty spaces that are about six feet on each end of the group.

The same rule applies if you want to sit next to a friend, keep two spaces on both sides. Pastor Jonathan Botello says his church doors will be open Sunday morning.

"There are some people that can't watch service online," said Botello. "There are some people that just want to come in and be able to sing and clap their hands and shouting."

Botello says because the House of The Living God has a small congregation of approximately 20 people it will be easier to maintain social distancing.

"And I know some people may criticize what we're doing, but I'm not forcing anybody to come in and have service in the sanctuary," said Botello. "It's up to the individual."

Botello says he is encouraging his congregation to wear a mask.

The Diocese of Austin issued an announcement on April 30 allowing parishes to resume public Mass with the following safeguards:

• All attendees should maintain six feet of distance between each other, except for members of the same family or household.

• Those who are sick or over the age of 65 should not attend Mass.

• Parishes should continue to broadcast or livestream at least one Mass each weekend for those who are unable to attend or promote another broadcast or livestream Mass.

• Hand sanitizing stations are to be provided at entrances and for liturgical and altar ministers.

• The faithful are encouraged to wear facemasks during the liturgy.

• Pews and regularly touched surfaces should be disinfected after each Mass.

• Liturgical and hospitality ministers should be trained to follow new protocols and signs should be posted to remind parishioners of the hygiene protocols.

