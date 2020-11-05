AUSTIN, Texas — As the coronavirus pandemic continues in Texas, nurses have had to adapt.

KVUE's Terri Gruca spoke with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Tami Taylor about what has changed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taylor said one of the biggest changes was not being able to have family members around. She also said nurses have begun wearing personal protective equipment for the majority of their shifts rather than only part of the time.

"We take universal precautions with everyone," Taylor said. "We check to see if their symptomatic before they go for a procedure they're tested. We assume that everyone could potentially be a carrier so we take all the precautions very seriously."

Taylor recommends people continue to social distance and wear a mask.

"The best thing we can do is to protect each other," Taylor said. "You're protecting you from them and them from you, so we need to all, we need to take our time as we're reopening up Texas."

WATCH: Coronavirus in Texas: Chief nursing officer gives a look at the frontlines

