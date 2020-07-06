Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Staff member at Giddings State School tests positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's June 6 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 73,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 48,000 people have recovered from the virus.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: More than 3,600 cases have been reported and at least 97 people have died. At least 3,033 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 680 cases have been reported and at least 28 people have died. About 468 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: There have been at least 398 cases reported in the county and at least five people have died. More than 233 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data June 6
Updates:
3 p.m. – Executive Director Camille Cain announced that a Youth Development Coach at the Giddings State School has tested positive for COVID-19. The results of the test were confirmed on June 6. The staff member had not been on campus during the month of May for unrelated reasons and reported back to work on June 1, according to a press release. During that shift, she began to feel ill and left early. She has not returned to campus since that time and is recovering at home. The agency is identifying any youth or staff members who might have had contact with the employee on that day. Those youth will be administered a COVID-19 test, and staff members will be asked to self-isolate. No other staff or youth at the campus have developed symptoms associated with COVID-19, the release stated.
