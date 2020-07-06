Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Staff member at Giddings State School tests positive for COVID-19

3 p.m. – Executive Director Camille Cain announced that a Youth Development Coach at the Giddings State School has tested positive for COVID-19. The results of the test were confirmed on June 6. The staff member had not been on campus during the month of May for unrelated reasons and reported back to work on June 1, according to a press release. During that shift, she began to feel ill and left early. She has not returned to campus since that time and is recovering at home. The agency is identifying any youth or staff members who might have had contact with the employee on that day. Those youth will be administered a COVID-19 test, and staff members will be asked to self-isolate. No other staff or youth at the campus have developed symptoms associated with COVID-19, the release stated.