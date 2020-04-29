AUSTIN, Texas — According to a KVUE analysis of data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the percentage of confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in Travis County has dropped from week-to-week throughout April.

Between April 7 and April 14, there was a 71% increase in cases. But from April 14 to April 21, there was a 37% increase, and from April 21 to April 28, there was a 31% increase in confirmed cases.

It’s too early to suggest a long-term trend, but the data indicates that the percentage of gain in new cases has slowed, at least temporarily, in Travis County.

As of Tuesday, April 28, confirmed cases in Travis County had risen to 1,539 from 1,174 cases on April 21.

In counties that surround Austin, the sharpest increase since April 21 has been in Williamson County, where cases have risen 87% in just seven days – from 155 last week to 287 on Tuesday.

Cases in Hays County have grown from 109 a week ago to 160 on Tuesday, 47% more in a week. In Bastrop County, there’s been a 34% increase in cases, from 44 to 59.

